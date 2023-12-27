Kentucky prep showcase: See Herald-Leader’s best high school sports pictures of 2023

As we say goodbye to 2023, we take a look back at some of the Herald-Leader staff photographers’ favorite and best high school sports photos of the past year.

The images below and more in the year-in-review video slideshow above showcase some of the gut-wrenching glory, agony and hard work prep students from across Kentucky put in during 2023. Kids on the football field, basketball court, softball diamond and more showcased their dedication and talents.

Our photographers also captured the emotion not only on the field, but also in the stands.

If you wish to buy a reprint of any Herald-Leader / Kentucky.com image, email Brian Simms at bsimms@herald-leader.com.

Lexington Catholic’s Reece Potter (34) stands with a torn jersey for an all region team award after loosing the 11th Region Tournament Championship game against Frederick Douglass at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Ky., Monday, March 6, 2023. The 7-foot center Potter had a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds but it wasn’t enough to send the Knights to Rupp Arena for the Sweet Sixteen. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The national anthem is played before the start of a game between Corbin and Frederick Douglass at Corbin High School’s at the newly remodeled Campbell Field in Corbin, Ky., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Corbin Redhounds thrilled most of the estimated 7,000 fans with a dramatic goal-line stand to clinch their 6-0 victory over Frederick Douglass. Following the game, Corbin’s four-star defensive standouts Jacob and Jerod Smith thrilled thousands more University of Kentucky football fans by announcing their commitment flip from Michigan to UK. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Dunbar football players ready their game faces in preparation of their game against Tates Creek as the sun sets at Paul Laurence Dunbar in Lexington, Ky, Friday, September 29, 2023. Dunbar finished the season 3-8. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Danville’s Love Mays (1) dives on the ground against Pikeville’s Kylie Grace Hall (3) after a loose ball during the All “A” Classic girls tournament quarterfinals game at EKU McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Ky., Friday, January 27, 2023. The small school tournament started in 1980. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Lexington Catholic Abby Hammond (4) is tagged out sliding into home plate by Great Crossing’s Kendall Meade (33) during the Region 11 softball championship at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Great Crossing trailed defending state runner-up Lexington Catholic by two runs in the top of the seventh inning but came back to win, 3-2 in eight innings. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Lexington Catholic outfielder Zachery Ryan (19) collides with a teammate trying during the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Knights lost to Apollo, 7-3 in the quarterfinals. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com