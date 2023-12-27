Kentucky prep showcase: See Herald-Leader’s best high school sports pictures of 2023
Brian Simms
·3 min read
As we say goodbye to 2023, we take a look back at some of the Herald-Leader staff photographers’ favorite and best high school sports photos of the past year.
The images below and more in the year-in-review video slideshow above showcase some of the gut-wrenching glory, agony and hard work prep students from across Kentucky put in during 2023. Kids on the football field, basketball court, softball diamond and more showcased their dedication and talents.
Our photographers also captured the emotion not only on the field, but also in the stands.
If you wish to buy a reprint of any Herald-Leader / Kentucky.com image, email Brian Simms at bsimms@herald-leader.com.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anytime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who their nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Decentralized social network Bluesky is rolling out a new in-app video and music player for links, along with a new "hide post" feature. The new additions bring Bluesky's user experience closer to X (Twitter). The new video and music player works with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Twitch embeds.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo offered an early holiday gift on December 24, narrowing down what he believes will be a “late-January/early-February” release date for the system. The analyst says that the first wave of Vision Pros are being shipped to Apple in about a month, with total shipments numbering around 500,000 for the full year. About a month after the device was revealed, reports suggested that Apple has scaled back expectations from around one million to “fewer than 400,000.”