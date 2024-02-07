Kentucky prepares for increased traffic during upcoming total solar eclipse

With the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, Kentucky agencies are anticipating a large influx of travelers, making their way from near and far for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Unfortunately for state residents, that means a lot more traffic and chaos to worry about.

Authorities are expecting the solar eclipse to bring at least 150,000 visitors in Western Kentucky counties, with over one million expected to travel through the area to other viewing spots on the path of totality.

Why will Kentucky see increased traffic for the eclipse?

Gov. Andy Beshear said the solar eclipse is a memorable experience attracting thousands of visitors to the path of totality, including some Kentucky counties, according to a news release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“The solar eclipse will be a memorable and fun event for many Kentucky families,” Beshear said. “I encourage Kentuckians who intend to watch it to plan early to make this event safe for all. Choose your viewing location in advance, expect increased traffic and remember to take essentials, like protective eyewear and water.”

When and where will the solar eclipse be visible in Kentucky?

According to the news release, the total solar eclipse will be visible on the afternoon of Monday, April 8. At around 2 p.m. CDT, the eclipse will impact eight counties in the state and clip portions of four others.

The eight counties primarily impacted include Fulton, Hickman, Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Crittenden, Union and Henderson. The other four where the eclipse will be visible in some spots are Carlisle, Graves, Webster and Daviess.

In Kentucky, the total eclipse will last around one to three minutes. Major cities on the path of totality in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois will see the total eclipse for four or more minutes.

Where will Kentucky traffic occur during the solar eclipse?

According to the news release, traffic in many areas of Western Kentucky is expected. Some areas anticipated to be congested before, during, and after the eclipse include Highway 24, Interstate Highway 69, U.S. Highway 41, the Pennyrile Parkway and the U.S. Highway 68/Kentucky Highway 80.

Other areas where traffic could likely occur include Highway 165, U.S. Highway 231, and Interstate Highways 64, 65, 71, 75 and 165.

Jim Gray, secretary for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said “Ensuring smooth traffic flow is crucial for everyone’s safety. Motorists should refrain from parking on or along highways during the solar eclipse to ensure first responders have a path to respond to emergencies.”

2024 eclipse: Where to get eclipse glasses to experience the total solar eclipse safely in Kentucky

How can viewers stay safe during the solar eclipse?

Transportation officials recommend the following safety precautions for eventgoers:

Get eclipse-viewing glasses early. Regular sunglasses are not safe.

Fill up your gas tank before traveling in the event of traffic delays.

Do not stop along highways or emergency shoulders.

Do not take pictures while driving. Exit the highway to view or photograph the event.

Turn on headlights.

Drive alert and watch for pedestrians.

Come early, stay late. This will help minimize major traffic delays.

Plan ahead. Book accommodations early and select a viewing destination before you travel. Locations with restrooms and food will be in high demand.

Travel with enough food and water for everyone in your vehicle. Expect lines at restaurants, convenience stores and grocery stores.

Check the local weather.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky to bring thousands of visitors for 2024 solar eclipse