Kentucky prosecutor faces impeachment probe for handling of Matt Bevin pardon request

A second Kentucky prosecutor may face impeachment during the 2023 General Assembly — this one relating to the official’s involvement in a controversial pardon issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019.

Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, filed a house resolution Wednesday which would create a committee to “determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings” against Rick Boling, the commonwealth’s attorney in Christian County.

Nemes also filed a similar resolution on Tuesday for Ronnie Goldy, the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties. A state hearing officer had concluded Goldy solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from a woman after helping her in court.

In the resolution concerning Boling, Nemes cites the “significant and severe nature of the findings” of a Kentucky Bar Association trial commission, which resulted in a recommended five-year suspension from the practice of law for Boling.

Boling has been the commonwealth’s attorney since 2019 and is serving a six-year term. He was also previously the commonwealth’s attorney for one term in the early 2000s.

Boling’s troubles began in late 2019, when he wrote a letter on official letterhead to then-governor Bevin, requesting a pardon for Dayton Jones. Jones was convicted of second-degree sodomy and first-degree wanton endangerment for taking part in an attack on an unconscious 15-year-old boy using a sex toy, which required emergency surgery for a perforated bowel.

In the letter, Boling said Jones’ “biggest problem is that the Democratic Party controlled the prosecutor, the judge he stood before and Jones’ own attorney,” according to the trial commission.

Nemes’ resolution also cites the commission’s finding that Boling had mishandled the prosecution of Karen Brafman, who was standing trial for attempting to burn down a trailer. The Kentucky Supreme Court overturned Brafman’s conviction, citing “flagrant” prosecutorial misconduct.

Finally, Nemes cites a case in which Boling misled a grand jury in order to obtain a manslaughter indictment, which led to the indictment being overturned.

If the committee finds that the allegations warrant impeachment, they will recommend that to the full House. If the House votes to impeach, the case would be prosecuted before the Senate.