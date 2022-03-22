Kentucky prosecutor files motion to plead guilty to federal conspiracy, theft charges

A Kentucky county prosecutor plans to plead guilty on federal criminal charges, according to a court motion.

Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan has reached an agreement to plead guilty to one charge of conspiring to commit wire fraud and one charge of theft, according to the motion.

One of Hogan’s attorneys, Jarrod J. Beck of Lexington, filed a motion Saturday seeking a hearing for Hogan to change his plea to guilty.

An attorney for Hogan’s wife Joy, Michael B. Fox, filed a similar motion indicating she will plead guilty. The only charge she faced in the indictment was conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In addition to conspiracy, Hogan was indicted on nine charges of wire fraud and five charges of theft.

The indictment charged that Hogan and his wife took part in a scheme to pay her more than $365,000 in bonuses. Joy Hogan worked in her husband’s office.

They allegedly diverted money from the county’s delinquent property-tax collections between March 2013 and April 2020.

The indictment also alleged that Michael Hogan over-billed for collecting child-support payments.

County attorneys in Kentucky handle a variety of functions, including collecting child support, helping collect delinquent taxes, advising county governments on legal matters and prosecuting misdemeanor crimes and traffic violations.

Part of the requirement for Hogan to be released pending trial was to not act as county prosecutor.

Hogan has been the Lawrence County attorney since 2003. He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for Kentucky lieutenant governor in 2019 on a ticket with Robert Goforth, who was a state representative at the time.