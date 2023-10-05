Kentucky prosecutor says Brooks Houck’s family illegally recorded grand jury hearing

The family of Brooks Houck, accused of murder in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance, illegally recorded the grand jury proceedings that led to Houck’s charges, Kentucky Special Prosecutor Shane Young said Thursday.

An indictment was handed down against 41-year-old Houck in September that charged him with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the disappearance of Rogers, his former girlfriend. The Bardstown woman was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015.

Young is the prosecutor appointed in Rogers’ case. During a hearing for Houck Thursday, he accused Houck’s mother, sister, brother and brother-in-law of recording secret grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment.

Grand jury proceedings are done in secret, and consist of 12 citizens selected to serve at random. During the proceedings, evidence is presented by a commonwealth’s attorney who can call witnesses that often consist of law enforcement officials.

Houck’s attorney, Brian Butler, argued that Houck’s $10 million cash bond should be reduced for a number of reasons, including the amount of support from his family.

Young agreed Houck’s family was supportive — and had been willing to record grand jury testimony at Houck’s request.

Transcripts show Houck told his sister how to record the proceedings and why he needed them, Young said. The transcripts were provided to Nelson County Circuit Judge Charles Simms III, who’s overseeing Houck’s trial.

Members of Houck’s family did not offer comment to media as they left the courtroom.

Recording grand jury proceedings can result in a contempt of court charge. A person who is found to be in violation could be fined between $500-1,000, be imprisoned for 6-12 months, or both, according to Kentucky statute.

Crystal Rogers’ aunt, Teresa Ballard, said she was “in shock” when the prosecutor announced the recordings.

“I had no idea (about the recordings),” she told the Herald-Leader.

Till Ballard, Crystal Rogers’ grandfather, said he thinks more arrests will come in the case.

Houck entered a not guilty plea Thursday.