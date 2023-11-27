Kentucky Rep. Josie Raymond launches campaign to run for Louisville Metro Council

State Rep. Josie Raymond will not seek re-election to the General Assembly and will instead turn her focus to the Louisville Metro Council.

She plans to run for the District 10 seat, which represents parts of Bon Air, Buechel, Camp Taylor and other neighborhoods. Incumbent Pat Mulvihill, a fellow Democrat, announced last week that he does not plan to run for re-election.

Raymond hopes to cinch the position.

“I still want to represent my neighbors,” she said in a release. “And I want to do it in the environment where I can be the most effective for them. I believe that’s Metro Council.”

Raymond expressed frustrations with being a Democrat in the General Assembly and said Louisville acted "when Frankfort wouldn't."

“When Frankfort wouldn't pass my paid leave for state employees bill, Louisville did it for city employees. When Frankfort wouldn't pass my bill to find and mitigate the lead eating our kids' brains, Louisville did,” she said. “Help is not coming immediately from the state when it comes tocrucial Louisville issues like gun violence and housing-first solutions to homelessness. My hometown must continue to lead to become the thriving, inclusive city we all know it can be.”

She looks forward to being a part of the majority on the council if elected, she said. Rather than fight against Republican policies in Frankfort, Raymond is ready to "play offense" in Louisville.

Fellow state Rep. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who previously served as the Metro Council District 8 representative, expressed her support for Raymond on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

I know that @RepJosieRaymond will make a wonderful council member. She’s a thoughtful policymaker and an energetic advocate. She has my full support! https://t.co/SeP7MBR4Ax — Cassie Chambers Armstrong - KY Senate 19 (@cassieforky) November 27, 2023

Raymond said if elected, she will focus on being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, labor unions and people who believe in abortion rights. She wants to provide her perspective as a parent to two Jefferson County Public Schools students and focus on serving her constituents, she said.

Raymond has been serving as a state representative since 2018.

Reach reporter Eleanor McCrary at EMcCrary@courier-journal.com or at @ellie_mccrary on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky legislator Josie Raymond to run for Louisville Metro Council