Kentucky resident finds live pipe bomb while cleaning out house, police say

A live pipe bomb was found inside an abandoned home in Cynthiana Wednesday, according to the Cynthiana Police Department.

Police received a call shortly after 2 p.m. from a man who said he found the pipe bomb while cleaning out an abandoned house on Springdale Avenue. Police said they shut down Springdale Avenue between Webster Avenue and Old Lair Road. They notified nearby residents and the Harrison County school system for safety reasons.

The Lexington Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bomb, according to Cynthiana police. No injuries were reported.

Cynathiana police said they’re conducting an investigation along with the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The Cynthiana Police Department would like to thank the Lexington HDU unit for responding immediately with their expertise along with the ATF and KSP HDU,” Cynthiana police said in a Facebook post. “We would also like to thank the residents of Springdale Avenue for being patient and understanding in this situation, as well as the Harrison County School System for taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.”