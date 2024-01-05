This Kentucky restaurant is one of the South’s ‘most legendary,’ Southern Living says

Kentucky counts the Brown Hotel’s Hot Brown sandwich and Col. Sanders’ Kentucky Fried Chicken among its culinary claims to fame, and now a Louisville restaurant is joining their storied ranks.

Jack Fry’s, a casual tavern turned fine dining destination that celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2023, has been named by Southern Living as one of the South’s “most legendary” restaurants.

“Dive into the story of Jack Fry’s, and it becomes clear that the tale meanders a bit. Founded in 1933 by Flossie and Jack Fry, it was originally a place where sportsmen congregated,” the lifestyle magazine said.

Jack Fry’s has been around since 1933 and is located at 1007 Bardstown Rd.. Jan. 10, 2023 Toptenrestrauranta 04

“After he closed the restaurant in 1972, it changed hands three times and eventually evolved into one of the state’s best fine-dining destinations. Today, beef fillet and pan-seared diver scallops are on the menu, reservations are recommended, and live jazz is a common occurrence,” Southern Living said of dining at Jack Fry’s.

The restaurant was the only one from Kentucky to make Southern Living’s list, published in December, but it’s safe to say Jack Fry’s earned its spot. The award-winning establishment has a long string of accolades, and is regularly featured by travel and dining publications.

Reservations are recommended for lunch and dinner.

Bar seating is available on a first come first served basis.

Its story begins with founder Jack Fry, a character who wouldn’t look out of place in a production of “Guys and Dolls.” Fry was “a rambling, gambling kind of guy who loved amateur boxing and horse racing,” according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant established in his name became a haunt for local sports fanatics (read: bookmaking and bootlegging).

In the 1980s, under new ownership after Fry’s death, Jack Fry’s transformed itself into a fine dining staple.

The restaurant expanded, underwent renovations and later passed to Stephanie Meeks, its proprietor since 2008. Meeks, who started at the Jack Fry’s in 1996 and worked her way up to general manager, has led a number of renovations centered on modernizing the establishment’s facilities while preserving its historic charm.

“Jack’s legend lives on in vintage photos around the low-lit, intimate space,” Southern Living said of Jack Fry’s.

“Executive chef Duncan Williams offers a long list of expertly prepared classics like braised short ribs, garlic-butter broiled escargots and an exceptional Caesar salad that benefits from the addition of hazelnut gremolata, shaved celery, and crispy capers. But if you order only one thing, make sure it’s the breaded-and-seasoned spicy fried oysters appetizer that’s served with Weisenberger Mill grits and country ham beurre blanc,” according to Southern Living.

The South’s ‘most legendary’ restaurants

The other restaurants Southern Living named as its “most legendary” in the South include the following (in no particular order):

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls, Texas

Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa, Fla.

Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Ark.

Ajax Diner in Oxford, Miss.

Martin’s Tavern in Washington, D.C.

Bertha’s Chicken in Charleston, S.C.

Alexander Michael’s in Charlotte, N.C.

Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, Tenn.

Brenann’s in New Orleans, La.

Trowbridge’s in Florence, Ala.

Bacchanalia in Atlanta, Ga.

Arthur Bryant’s in Kansas City, Mo.

Cattleman’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Schultz’s Crab House in Essex, Md.

Harry’s Savoy Grill in Wilmington, Del.

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House in Huntington, W.Va.

Riverside Lunch in Charlottesville, Va.

