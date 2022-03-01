Kentucky rights activist accused of murder attempt to receive mental health evaluation

Quintez Brown was charged with one count of attempted murder after he reportedly tried to enter the campaign office of Craig Greenberg

Quintez Brown, who had a prominent voice in advocating for civil rights in Louisville, Kentucky following the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, is set to have a mental health evaluation after being accused of attempted murder.

Brown was charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after he reportedly tried to enter the campaign office of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Feb. 14, theGrio previously reported.

Police say that Brown fired at Greenberg several times before fleeing the scene. He was later stopped by police who found a loaded gun in a drawstring bag.

Quintez Brown attends the 7th Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards at Downtown Marriott on September 12, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

According to new reporting from the Louisville Courier-Journal, Brown is currently on home incarceration status. He was granted a release to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to their research into the online records of Jefferson District Court.

Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggert, did not comment on his client’s status.

In an interview after Brown’s arraignment last month, Eggert said that his client had been battling “mental and emotional issues.” He added, “This is not a hate crime—it is a mental health case.”

According to the Courier-Journal, Brown’s $100,000 bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund. The local group raises money to bail defendants out of jail and connect them with pretrial resources.

“We have enough in to take care of him and connect him with mental health care,” Chanelle Helm, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville, told the newspaper. “We got a lot of money in 2020. We’re doing exactly what we would do for anyone else in this situation.”

(Credit: Getty)

In a previous interview with the local outlet, Eggert, told The Courier-Journal his client is “severely mentally ill and needs treatment, not prison.”

Brown appeared to have had “a mental health breakdown and hasn’t slept for days or weeks,” Eggert said.

Story continues

Greenberg has since questioned the decision for Brown to be released on home incarceration saying if “someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody.”

“Mr. Brown and his family are hurting,” Greenberg, one of several Democratic mayoral candidates competing in the upcoming May primary, also said last month. “My family and my team are hurting. I pray for everyone involved in this alarming incident.”

“TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!”

The post Kentucky rights activist accused of murder attempt to receive mental health evaluation appeared first on TheGrio.