Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez pleads guilty to DUI charge, receives penalties

Kentucky football running back Chris Rodriguez accepted a guilty plea from the prosecution during his pre-trial conference on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was arrested May 8 and charged with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The two counts were merged into a third count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence with Rodriguez’s guilty plea requiring him to pay a $200 fine plus over $700 in court costs by Dec. 13.

Rodriguez’s driver’s license will be suspended for four to six months in Kentucky with no hardship exception. Judge Lindsay Thurston said details must be worked out since Rodriguez has a Georgia driver’s license. She also anticipated that Rodriguez will have to participate in an alcohol driver program.

The McDonough, Georgia, native rushed for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns last season as a junior. He rushed for 100-or-more yards in nine of UK’s 13 games, including the final five. He also caught 13 passes, including three for touchdowns.

For his career, Rodriguez has rushed for 2,740 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-SEC selection for 2022 in a Birmingham News poll of the league’s sports information directors.

