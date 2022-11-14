Kentucky school bus carrying 18 students crashes, sending several to hospital

By Sharon Bernstein

(Reuters) - A school bus carrying 18 students crashed in Kentucky Monday morning, sending the driver and several students to nearby hospitals, some in critical condition, authorities and local media said.

There were no reported fatalities, the Magoffin County School District said on its Facebook page, but some students and the driver had been taken by helicopter and ambulance to hospitals.

The bus went down an embankment and landed on its side off of Route 40 on its way to Salyersville, about 80 miles (130 km) east of Lexington, LEX18 television, an NBC affiliate, reported, citing the Salyersville Fire Department. Four people on the bus were in critical condition, the television station said, citing Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman.

"Please join me in praying for all those involved," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Twitter."

The Kentucky State Police are on the scene and investigating the crash, he said.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)