Kentucky school employee, volunteer firefighter charged with rape

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

A Lincoln County Schools employee is facing a sexual assault charge, according to court records and officials.

Sean Reardon, 29, is facing charges of third degree rape and distributing obscene material to minors, according to court records. Reardon is a custodian for Lincoln County Schools. He is also a volunteer firefighter in Junction City, according to a report from LEX18.

Reardon has been employeed as a custodian with Lincoln County Schools since Jan. 18, according to a spokesperson for the school district. A Lincoln County Schools spokesperson said Reardon has not been on school property since his arrest and is scheduled to meet with school administrators Tuesday regarding his employment status.

The Junction City Fire Department put out a Facebook post Monday evening, which didn’t address specific details of the case but said one of its workers will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The fire department also said Kentucky State Police have the department’s full support during the investigation.

“It’s always a bad thing when allegations of this nature are brought forward,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “The members of this fire department take this very seriously and do not condone this behavior.”

