Kentucky school shooting survivors say Michael Carneal sentenced them to life of suffering

In emotionally wrought testimony, victims of high school shooter Michael Carneal and their family members told Kentucky Parole Board members Monday that he sentenced them to a lifetime of suffering and that he should serve the rest of his life sentence for killing three girls at Heath High School and wounding five other students.

Chuck and Gwen Hadley, whose 14-year-daughter Nicole was killed on Dec. 1, 1997, described how they never got to see her graduate from high school or college, or celebrate birthdays, get married or have children.

“Nicole didn’t get a second chance,” Gwen Hadley said. “The shooter should stay where he is.”

Andrew Hadley, Nicole's younger brother, said he has suffered from anxiety and depression since his sister was gunned down and struggles to answer when his own daughter, 5, asks when she is going to meet her Aunt Nicole.

Nicole's sister, Christina Hadley Ellegood, remembered her as a “kindhearted, caring and funny girl who was friends with everybody" and as a six-footer who was slender and smart.

She had hoped to graduate as valedictorian, go to the University of North Carolina because she worshipped Michael Jordan, then work in the WNBA as a physical therapist.

“My world was turned upside down,” Ellegood said.

Using a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol he had stolen from a neighbor, Carneal, 14, a ninth-grader, opened fire into a before-school prayer circle in the lobby of the school in West Paducah.

He killed Nicole, Kayce Steger, 15, and Jessica James, 17, and injured Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed from the chest down, and Hollan Holm, Shelly Schaberg, Kelly Hard Alsip and Craig Keene.

Michael Carneal, prison mugshot

Carneal may be the only school shooter in the nation to come up for parole, according to news accounts; the others were either killed in the act or incarcerated for life.

Carneal was sentenced to life, but because of his age he was by law entitled to be considered for parole after serving 25 years.

The Parole Board could release him, delay consideration for years or order him to serve the rest of his life in prison. A decision could be announced after Carneal meets the board at 9 a.m. Tuesday or when the full board meets on Sept. 26.

Victims testified remotely Monday before two board members, Ladeidra Jones and Larry Brock, who expressed sympathy for their trauma.

The two members only have the authority to grant parole or defer consideration for five years; the full board could defer it 10 years or order him to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Missy Jenkins Smith told them Carneal “sentenced me to life in a wheelchair without the possibility of parole.”

She said she would never be able to take a walk in the woods with her sons, 12 and 15, or be able to dance at their weddings.

She also said if Carneal is released, there are no assurances he could live in the outside world or that he would continue to take his medications for his mental illness.

“There are too many ‘what ifs,’” she said.

Carneal’s parents, who live in Northern Kentucky, have promised to take him in and to ensure he continues to receive treatment.

Carneal's lawyer, Alana Meyer, said he was feeling hopeless about his life and suffering from hallucinations and delusions at the time of shootings but only was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia after he was incarcerated.

She said it has been brought under control in 25 years behind bars, and his father, John Carneal, citing his son's age at the time of the shooting, has asked that he be released.

The lone witness Monday who supported that – with conditions – was Hollan Holm, whom Carneal shot in the scalp but survived with no permanent physical injuries.

Holm mentioned how he still gets anxious in crowds or when he hears fireworks and that he has had to undergo counseling for post-traumatic stress.

But Holm, an attorney, said Carneal has spent two-thirds of his life behind bars and that if mental health professionals think he can survive outside, he should get that chance.

“I know that is not a popular stance,” Holm said.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky school shooting victims: Deny parole for Michael Carneal