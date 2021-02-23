Kentucky Senate GOP leader files no-knock warrant bill

  • FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, addresses community members at the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in in Manchester, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers passed a slimmed-down, one-year state budget Wednesday, April 1, 2020 without pay raises for school teachers or increased education funding — priorities that fell victim to the dramatic economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Louisville has hired Erika Shields, Atlanta’s former chief, to lead its police department after months of unrest over the fatal shooting of Taylor, and fired two more officers involved in the deadly raid. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, awaiting word on charges against police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. For months, Taylor's name has been a rallying cry for Black activists who hoped Black women and their deaths at the hands of police would finally receive the same attention given to cases concerning the extrajudicial killing of Black men. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
1 / 3

Kentucky Budget

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, addresses community members at the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in in Manchester, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers passed a slimmed-down, one-year state budget Wednesday, April 1, 2020 without pay raises for school teachers or increased education funding — priorities that fell victim to the dramatic economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — One of Kentucky's top GOP lawmakers has filed legislation to ban some no-knock warrants nearly a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in Louisville.

Under Senate President Robert Stivers’ bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” That stops short of a measure sponsored by a Louisville Democrat that would ban all no-knock warrants, but that bill hasn't gained a hearing in the legislature.

Taylor's March 2020 death launched a series of protests over the summer and into the fall, with many demonstrators calling on state and national officials to ban no-knock warrants.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor's apartment. No officers were charged in connection with her death. Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor's apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment.

Nevertheless, Louisville’s Metro Council banned no-knock warrants in June 2020. But Stivers said a full ban statewide wasn't necessary.

“If you look at what the no-knock warrant does, it is related to search warrants for terroristic activity or weapons of mass destruction, evidence related to violent offenses," he said. “So you’re not going to have a situation that occurred here.”

State Rep. Attica Scott, a Louisville Democrat who took part in downtown protests last year, had prefiled legislation that would ban all no-knock warrants in August 2020. Titled “Breonna's Law" it also outlines penalties for officers who misuse body cameras and mandates drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in “deadly incidents.”

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

Scott, the only Black woman in Kentucky’s legislature, said GOP lawmakers should have done more listening to Black lawmakers and community activists.

“I just don’t understand why he and other white Republican members of this legislative body cannot bring themselves to follow the lead of Black people," she said. “We could work together to amend House Bill 21, to make it even stronger, and to incorporate some of his thoughts and ideas.”

The Senate President defended the legislation at a press event Tuesday, where he joined a bipartisan group of state lawmakers in unveiling legislation that would create an economic development district in Louisville's predominately Black West End neighborhood.

The measure would return 80% of local tax revenue from the neighborhood to the community for a period of 30 years. A board would manage the funds and would include members of local community groups, businesses, and colleges. It would have to be at least 50% Black.

Democratic state Sen. Gerald Neal dismissed concerns that current residents would be priced out of the neighborhood as more businesses moved in, insisting that the bill prevents displacement because it requires affordable housing and freezes property taxes for homeowners living in the neighborhood as of January 2021.

“While we will ensure that residents have better options, and more affordable leases, our ultimate goal is more occupied homes because we know this builds generational wealth,” said Neal, who is Black.

Stivers, who represents a district in eastern Kentucky, acknowledged that the bill would need support from lawmakers across the state.

“We need this outreach into the state to generate the support for this initiative. It has to come from Paducah; it has to come from Pikeville," Stivers added. “Louisville has to be strong for my hometown to be strong.”

___

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: After hearing on Jan. 6, chair calls for action

    A Senate hearing examining what went wrong with the law enforcement response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has ended. House Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said afterward that “it’s clear action needs to be taken” after security officials who were in charge that day described confusion during the attack and intelligence failures that failed to predict the violence. Three of the four security officials, including the Capitol police chief, resigned immediately after the attack.

  • Florida woman charged with setting fire to 10 trash trucks

    A South Florida woman who set fire last fall to 10 garbage trucks outside a solid waste business where she worked has been arrested, authorities said. Saprell Frazier, 43, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday in Pompano Beach, a day after being placed under surveillance, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office report.

  • Father-to-be killed by ‘gender reveal’ explosive

    ‘It was just an innocent prop for a gender reveal that went horribly wrong,’ police said

  • David Perdue decides against 2022 Senate run

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) won't be pursuing a 2022 Senate comeback bid after all. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) during Georgia's runoff elections in January, announced Tuesday that "after much prayer and reflection," he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia in 2022. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said, adding that he will "do everything I can" to ensure the eventual Republican candidate wins the seat. The former Georgia senator had been considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who in 2022 would be running for a full six-year term after completing the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). In fact, Perdue recently filed paperwork to run, and a senior adviser confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was "leaning heavily toward" running. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have also been considering running for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, but they had reportedly been waiting to see what Perdue would do before making a decision. More stories from theweek.comLawrence Ferlinghetti, City Lights founder and champion of the Beat Generation, dead at 101Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • I made 4 celebrity chefs' biscuit recipes, and the best were little pillows of deliciousness

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Alton Brown, and Guy Fieri to see which one has the best biscuits.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • Congressman whose family said he was in ‘devil’s army’ for opposing Trump says it shows divides former president caused

    ‘If you haven't experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it’

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests

    An Indian court on Tuesday granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

  • Bret Baier on Tiger Woods accident: 'You feel for his family'

    'Special Report' anchor joins 'The Story' to reflect on Tiger Woods' car crash and his impact on the sport of golf

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

    Ken Paxton’s spokesperson confirmed that politician’s home did not lose power

  • Hong Kong court says Jimmy Lai's bail denied because risk of further offences

    A Hong Kong court said on Tuesday its denial of bail for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under a new the national security law, was due to the risk of his committing further offences. High Court judge Anthea Pang rejected Lai's latest application last week but only made public the reasons for her decision on Tuesday. The case is being closely watched as it shows how Hong Kong's independent judiciary resolves any conflicts between the security law drafted in Beijing - where courts come under the Communist Party - and the city's common law traditions.

  • What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump's tax records

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. fought for a year and a half to get access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials, before or after he took office. Whether Trump's records will contain evidence of a crime is uncertain.

  • Judge says wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' must stay in jail

    A U.S. judge ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to remain behind bars Tuesday after she was charged with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, appeared by video conference for an initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C. She was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

  • A 104 year-old who got the Pfizer vaccine recovered in time for her lobster lunch birthday party

    Edna Dibble had some body aches and fatigue after the first Pfizer shot, but felt fine after the second.