Kentucky Senate passes a bill to have more teens tried as adults for gun-related felony charges
Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for games, has 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. That's just 18 percent more than it had two years before.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
The first Activision Blizzard game to join Xbox Game Pass will be Diablo IV, and it's due to land on March 28.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
After an SEC filing revealed Nvidia had stakes in a few smaller AI companies, their stocks soared.
Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire: Score a massive 86-inch model for $997 (it's over $200 off) and so much more.
Influencers and businesses who promote Instagram and Facebook posts through Meta's iOS apps will soon need to pay more to cover a 30 percent cut that Apple is taking.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000+ Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.
There's a lot that can go wrong with GenAI -- especially third-party GenAI. According to a recent survey from MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group, third-party AI tools are responsible for over 55% of AI-related failures in organizations. "Right now, nearly every enterprise is looking for ways to implement AI to increase efficiency and keep up with the market," Ramakrishnan told TechCrunch in an email interview.
The parents of a teenager who was killed in Florida’s Parkland school shooting in 2018 have started a bold new project called The Shotline to lobby for stricter gun laws in the country. The Shotline uses AI to recreate the voices of children killed by gun violence and send recordings through automated calls to lawmakers.
The vocal advocates for reforms to state and local tax (SALT) deductions have often been able to garner plenty of attention for their cause but have proven markedly less able to get their demands enacted into law.
X has allowed dozens of sanctioned individuals and groups to pay for its premium service, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP).
The stories you need to start your day: Democrats’ special election win, self-love on Valentine’s Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Golden State took a shot at landing LeBron James, but it ultimately failed.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the Northeast snowstorm and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?