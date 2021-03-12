Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police

PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
·2 min read

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — It could become a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky, under a bill that passed the state Senate on Thursday.

The measure was filed months after Louisville, the state's largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The bill passed the Republican-dominated Senate 22-11 and now awaits House input.

Under the legislation, anyone who “accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges a law enforcement officer with offensive or derisive words, or by gestures or other physical contact, that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response” would be guilty of a misdemeanor and face up to 90 days in jail and fines.

The proposal also increases penalties for rioting. For instance, those charged with rioting would be required to be held for a minimum of 48 hours. Another provision would criminalize aiming “a light, a laser pointer, an activated horn or other noise-making device towards the head” of a first responder.

Several Republican senators who voted against the bill shared concerns that some parts of it would violate First Amendment rights and strain the judicial system. Nevertheless, they signaled support for the bill if some parts of it were amended in the House.

State Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said he filed the proposal in response to last summer's Louisville protests against police brutality and racial injustice. Demonstrations — some of which turned violent — were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor's death. Many gathered peacefully in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville for weeks. Dubbed “Injustice Square” by protesters, it became an impromptu hub during months of demonstrations.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot in her Louisville home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid. A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

Democratic lawmakers warned that the proposal could be used to unfairly target peaceful protesters. State Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat who represents Louisville, called the legislation “unnecessary” and “unreasonable."

“This is a hammer on my district,” Neil said. “I personally resent it. This is beneath this body.”

___

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • America's Container-shipping Gridlock: California Vs. Georgia

    The spotlight has focused on the armada of container ships stuck in California's San Pedro Bay, awaiting berths in Los Angeles and Long Beach. But that's not the whole story: Anchorages are bloated with box ships elsewhere along the West Coast, in Oakland and British Columbia, and on the East Coast off Savannah, Georgia. The common denominator is a massive surge in U.S. consumer demand for Chinese-made goods. But there are also key differences. In an interview with American Shipper on Wednesday, Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) Executive Director Griff Lynch explained why the situation off Savannah is not the same as the one off the West Coast — and why his traffic jam is already easing. Ships at anchor off multiple ports The number of container ships in San Pedro Bay has averaged around 30 since the start of the year and level remains stubbornly high. As of Wednesday, there were 31 at anchor. The CMA Marco Polo — with a capacity of 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — has been stuck at anchor the longest, since Feb. 27. Anchorages of Los Angeles/Long Beach, March 10 (Map: MarineTraffic) Up the coast of California, ship-positioning data from MarineTraffic showed 13 ships at anchor off Oakland as of Wednesday. Anchorages of Oakland, California, March 10 (Map: MarineTraffic) Even further to the north, MarineTraffic data showed 11 ships at anchor off Vancouver in British Columbia. Asian exports to the U.S. are flowing heavily through Canada as well. Ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd said in a market update last week that there was "ongoing heavy congestion at all terminals in Vancouver and Prince Rupert [Canada] ... with vessels being held off berth for days." Anchorages of Vancouver, British Columbia, March 10 (Map: MarineTraffic) Over on the East Coast, Savannah had 14 container ships at its anchorages as of Wednesday. The difference here is that the number is down from a high of 22 last week, when Savannah looked like it was headed towards California-style congestion. Anchorages of Savannah, Georgia, March 10 (Map: MarineTraffic) Both natural and man-made causes "Everybody's getting slammed and overwhelmed with cargo. It's incredible and something we didn't see coming," Lynch told American Shipper. "But for us I think it's a simpler story than it might be on the West Coast." The Savannah River is closed by fog from time to time each year between December and February. "We had a very challenging fog season this year," reported Lynch. In February, fog shut the river for 109 hours or 16.2% of total hours in the month. That's up 45% from fog closures in February 2020. Georgia Ports Authority's Griff Lynch (Photo: Georgia Ports Authority) On top of that, winter storms caused delays for ships coming through the Port of New York/New Jersey, which caused subsequent arrivals in Savannah to bunch up. "We had vessel bunching compounded by fog," he said. All of which coincided with the same surge in import volume being seen at all American ports. Lynch said that there were six or seven extra-loader arrivals last month. (Extra loaders are ships not in a regular service added to carry incremental volume.) At one point in February, there were 83,000 containers on the terminal grounds. "That is unheard of," he said, noting that the usual level was 50,000-60,000 containers. "While our business was up 20%, our inventory was up 50-60%." Rapid reduction of the queue Because weather played such a big role in Savannah's congestion, it has been able to bounce back quickly. Lynch pointed out that the number of ships at anchor has been reduced by 36% in the past six days. "Essentially what we've done is reduce the queue by more than one vessel per day," he said. The number of containers in the facility is already back down to 64,000. "We've made a tremendous amount of progress, which has opened things up and allowed us to work vessels and turn them around more quickly." Meanwhile, the import boom continues apace. "Our March to date is up 32.5% year-over-year. We've been up double digits for months now," he said. "If you look at our volume last week, it was yet another throughput record for us. If we annualized that, we'd be running at a pace of over 6 million TEUs. We're probably going to add 600,000-700,000 TEUs in one year, which is incredible. "We're seeing volume this year we didn't expect to see until 2025. So, what we're doing now is advancing expansion plans we had targeted to happen over the next five years. We're going to get them done sooner — add more ship-to-shore cranes and more berths so we can better handle this type of volume in the future." Click for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Greg Miller MORE ON CONTAINERS: California port pileup leaves old records in the dust: see story here. New video shows massive scope of California box-ship traffic jam: see story here. Inside California's container-ship traffic jam: see story here. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAtlas Air's Leasing Unit To Help Icelandair Convert 767s To FreightersIs Instacart Headed To Be America's Top Grocer?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • At least 39 migrants die in boats off Tunisia

    At least 39 migrants died on Tuesday when two boats sank off Tunisia’s coast.Defense officials said they were crossing the Mediterranean Sea toward the Italian island of Lampedusa.The coastguard rescued 165 others and the search for survivors continues near the Tunisian port city of Sfax.All those who died on Tuesday were from sub-Sahara African nations, according to a ministry spokesman.The Tunisian coast has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty at home as they seek opportunities for a better life in Europe.In 2019, a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Tunisian coast, killing about 90 migrants in one of the worst of such disasters.One human rights group said the number of migrants traveling from Tunisia to Italy soared fivefold just last year, attributing the rise to Tunisia's economic crisis.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

    A federal judge in California called Ali Elmezayen "nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer" during sentencing for the "evil and diabolical" plot.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • DOJ employees welcome newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland with cheers and applause on his first day

    The DOJ is familiar territory for Garland, who rose to prominence when he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

  • The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and here are the biggest names rumored to be available

    As the NBA trade deadline approaches on March 25, rumors indicate there could be some big-name players on the move.

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • House passes bill to expand background checks for gun sales

    Emboldened by their majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades -- starting with stricter background checks. The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. Similar bills were passed by the House in 2019, shortly after Democrats won the majority, but languished in the GOP-controlled Senate for the next two years.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.