Kentucky sheriff charged with DUI allegedly drove his cruiser while impaired

A Kentucky sheriff has been accused of operating an official marked cruiser while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.

Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray, 46, was charged with DUI Wednesday. His arrest citation confirms he is the county sheriff.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kentucky State Police received a report from a Robertson County Schools employee claiming Gray and the employee were having an argument, according to court documents. The school employee said Gray smelled like alcohol.

Video surveillance from the nearby school showed Gray operating his marked vehicle, court documents say. He eventually drove on KY 165 towards Blue Licks State Park and was later interviewed by KSP officers at his residence in Mount Olivet.

Gray showed multiple signs of impairment while standing next to his marked cruiser with the driver’s-side door open. He had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, according to court documents. Gray said he drank vodka that morning but stopped around noon.

At approximately 3 p.m., Gray was administered a breathalyzer test and his blood-alcohol content measured 0.206%, court documents say. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Gray was transported to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for further testing. Court documents say he later went to a hospital, where he refused to take a blood test.

A search warrant was later approved for a blood test on Gray, according to court documents.

Gray will be arraigned in Robertson County District Court on Jan. 10, according to court records.