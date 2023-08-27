Kentucky sheriff’s office searches for armed man accused of shooting at deputies

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for an armed and dangerous man who fired shots at deputies.

Two deputies were trying to serve felony warrants on Paul Holland on Ky. 66 in the Cary community Friday night when “Holland drew a firearm and started shooting at the deputies.

“The deputies returned fire as they took cover and Holland fled into the tree line on foot,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said they stopped the search at 4 a.m. Saturday and have gotten warrants charging Holland, 47, with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder — police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

Holland is about 6 feet tall, 210 pounds and has short black hair.

Paul Holland

