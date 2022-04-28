Kentucky SNAP Schedule: When Do May 2022 EBT Benefits Disburse?

AJ_Watt / Getty Images

The Kentucky Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, increases the food purchasing power of low-income households. The state’s SNAP program is administered by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Division of Family Support, and your household’s SNAP benefits will be deposited monthly into a SNAP account that is linked to your EBT card.

To be eligible for Kentucky’s SNAP, your household must meet basic income and resource requirements. Household members between the ages of 18 and 59 must participate in work registration. In some circumstances, 16- or 17-year-old applicants must also participate in work registration.

Adult children over the age of 21 who live with their parents may qualify for their own SNAP benefits if they purchase and prepare foods separately from their parents. Adult siblings living together outside of their parents’ home may also have separate SNAP benefit accounts.

After submitting a SNAP application, you’ll receive a notice within 30 days saying whether or not your household qualifies for benefits. You could qualify for expedited benefits under certain circumstances.

Once approved for benefits, you’ll receive your EBT card in the mail. You can use your card to purchase almost any food item except prepared foods that are ready to consume.

Kentucky’s SNAP benefits are sent out over the first 19 calendar days of every month. The day you receive your benefits is based on the last digit of your case number.

Here’s when to expect your May SNAP benefits:

Case Number Ends In Benefits Available 0 1st of the month 1 3rd of the month 2 5th of the month 3 7th of the month 4 9th of the month 5 11th of the month 6 13th of the month 7 15th of the month 8 17th of the month 9 19th of the month

If you have not received your May benefits on the day they’re due and have verified your eligibility, call the customer support number at 855-306-8959.

