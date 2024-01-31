Kentucky will soon spring forward and lose sleep. Here’s when daylight saving time starts

If you’re in need of more sunlight, you don’t have to wait much longer. Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10, when Kentucky residents “spring forward” and move their clocks ahead one hour.

Spring officially begins Tuesday, March 19, and Lexington residents can expect some temperatures above 50 degrees Fahrenheit and some sunny days in the near forecast.

With the prospect of losing an hour of sleep on the calendar each year, Kentucky officials have made attempts to put an end to clock-changing twice a year. Here’s what to know.

Daylight saving legislation in Kentucky, across the US

Kentucky lawmakers introduced a bill in the statehouse in early 2023 to establish year-round daylight saving time if authorized by the U.S. Congress.

Although the U.S. Senate has approved a bill to make daylight saving time the year-round standard across the nation, the measure has yet to pass the bicameral legislature.

So far, Hawaii and Arizona are the only states in the country that don’t observe daylight saving time, and the Navajo Nation portion of Arizona does practice daylight saving.

History of daylight saving

The original daylight saving law passed Congress in 1918, and state governments were left with the decision to keep or scrap it after World War I, CNBC previously reported.

The Uniform Time Act was passed in 1966 and requires state governments that choose to observe daylight saving to begin and end the practice on federally determined dates.

“Under the Uniform Time Act, States may choose to exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time by State law,” the U.S. Department of Transportation website reads. “States do not have the authority to choose to be on permanent Daylight Saving Time.”

This year’s daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

