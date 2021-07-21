Kentucky state lawmaker under fire for comparing Dr Fauci to cult leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci listens to a question regarding a pause in the issuing of the Johnson &amp; Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine during a press briefing at the White House April 13, 2021, in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images)
Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci listens to a question regarding a pause in the issuing of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine during a press briefing at the White House April 13, 2021, in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images)

A Kentucky state lawmaker has come under fire for comparing Dr Anthony Fauci to cult leader Jim Jones.

Republican Representative Regina Huff, who is the chair of the House Education Committee, took to Twitter to post a picture of Dr Fauci next to one of the Jonestown massacre leader.

The tweet included a caption under a picture of Jones that read, “I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid”, a reference to the cult members who died in a 1978 mass-murder suicide.

And under Dr Fauci the caption read, “Amateur.”

Alongside the image, Ms Huff wrote, “Some will cavil, they will not be able to help themselves,” before quickly deleting the post.

But a reporter for The Courier Journal newspaper in Louisville, Kentucky, obtained a screenshot of the tweet and reposted it.

“I did indeed delete the tweet because of the vulgarity within the comments,” Ms Huff said in another tweet, which was also later deleted.

She wrote that the original tweet was “representative of the efforts gearing up to mandating and controlling citizens.”

“Our students need to be in school, with parents deciding if they wear a mask,.”

In a third tweet she explained that her Jonestown reference was “not a reference to vaccinations at all,” but that it was about “mandates and efforts to control.”

(Kentucky General Assembly)
(Kentucky General Assembly)

And she added: “I don’t have any problem whatsoever with vaccinations. It is each individual’s right to choose to vaccinate or not.”

Kentucky has seen more than 473,000 cases of Covid-19 during the pandemic, and 7,347 deaths from the virus.

Ms Huff’s comments come as the state’s school districts are deciding about masks in schools, and if students who have been vaccinated will need to wear them.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Huff for comment.

Kentucky state health guidance currently recommends unvaccinated students wear a mask, but says districts can require masks for everyone if it makes it easier to enforce.

A total of 909 members of the Peoples Temple died from cyanide poisoning in the 1978 murder-suicide at a remote settlement in Guyana.

Read More

Rare 'breakthrough' COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion

Rand Paul says he’s asking DOJ for a ‘criminal referral’ into Dr Fauci after latest spat

Dr Fauci refutes attacks from Rand Paul on Covid research in heated exchange: ‘If anybody’s lying here, it is you’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Air traffic controller's slip of the tongue nearly caused plane crash

    There was just 300 feet between them when the planes passed each other at Charles de Gaulle Airport, French investigators concluded.

  • Star Ohio high school football player accused of rape

    ‘She pushed him off of her and realised she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep,’ reads criminal complaint

  • VP Harris reassures polls workers amid rising violent threats and GOP election laws

    White House meeting follows ‘alarming’ trend of intimidation against people who help run nation’s elections

  • Lawmakers: Parental OK needed for minors to get COVID shot

    Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers said Wednesday they received assurances that the state's health agency won't vaccinate minors for COVID-19 without parental consent, doubling back on a decades-old provision about children's vaccination rights that was a lightning rod in the firing of the state's top vaccine official. The announcement came during a meeting of the same legislative panel that last month grilled Department of Health officials — among them, then-vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus. The state has since terminated Fiscus in what she contends was a move to appease some GOP lawmakers who fumed over state outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations to minors.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Interviewed Dr. Fauci—He Shared Two Big Reasons Why Teens Should Get Vaccinated

    Good 4 her, she looks happy and healthy!

  • White House official, Pelosi aide test positive for coronavirus after attending event together

    The positive results come as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

  • Covid Beta variant set to fade away globally due to dominance of Delta, scientists predict

    The prevalence of Beta across the world has dropped over the course of 2021 at the same time that the highly-transmissible Delta variant has taken hold, data show

  • I’m locked up, waiting to be deported to Zimbabwe – I worry my kids think it’s because I don’t love them

    I’m being sent away because of a crime I committed seven years ago, but I served my time and am no danger to society. I lived more than half my life in the UK and just want a chance to watch my children grow up here

  • Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

    Pastor’s net worth is believed to be at least $50m

  • Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of U.S. cases

    The fast spreading Delta variant now accounts for more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases - this is according to top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci who spoke on Capitol Hill​ Tuesday during a Senate hearing…COVID cases are sharply higher across the country and deaths are rising too - up nearly 48% from the previous week...But Fauci said - so far - vaccines are holding up against the threat.“The fact is that, however, and the importance of vaccination is that our vaccines that we're using in this country are very effective against this variant, particularly I point out, to the situation regarding advanced disease leading to hospitalizations and deaths where it's still well in the 90 percent of effectiveness.”But millions of Americans are still not vaccinated.Causing alarm among U.S. health officials who are urging Americans to get their shots - a message shared Tuesday by Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina.“Covid won't just go away. We need all Americans who can get the vaccine to get the vaccine. If you won't do it for yourself, do it for your friends, your families, for your neighbors and your local community. (flash) Not only is a Delta variant a concern, but we need to look around the corner to the next mutation of the disease.”One heated moment in the hearing - a pointed exchange between Republican Senator Rand Paul and Fauci - in which Senator Paul accused the infectious disease expert of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.Paul: “As you are aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress. Section one zero zero one of the US Criminal Code creates a felony and a five year penalty for lying to Congress.” (flash)Fauci: “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress and I do not retract that statement (flash) you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially (flash) you are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals, I totally resent that, and if anybody is lying here Senator, it is you.” The origin of the novel coronavirus has become a heated partisan issue in the United States, with Republicans urging further inquiries into whether it leaked from a lab.President Biden in late May called on aides to investigate the origins of the virus and to report back to him within 90 days.

  • Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to get vaccinated despite leading anti-lockdown efforts

    The governor is selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise on his campaign site

  • Woman calls out stranger for his sign asking beachgoers to dress more modestly: 'This cannot be real'

    A woman felt like she was being harassed by a man after he stood in front of her holding a sign on modesty.

  • ‘No additional debris to be removed’ from site of Surfside condo collapse, fire chief says

    As recovery efforts in Surfside seemed to come to a close Wednesday with the site of the collapsed condo cleared, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that first responders continue to search for human remains in the relocated rubble of a disaster believed to have killed 98 people.

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, suffered a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Gavin Newsom invites world's homeless to California

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to house and feed the world’s homeless population this week during a whirlwind “Comeback California” tour that is designed to stave off a September recall by angry voters.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Athletics ownership needs to commit to Oakland after City Council vote

    If John Fisher wishes to someday regain the trust of an A's fan base that has spent nearly two decades enduring the dilemma of loving the team but despising his decisions,then this proposal is an opportunity to prove it.

  • Among Mormon Women, Frank Talk About Sacred Underclothes

    Sasha Piton was on a hike near her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, when she realized something was wrong. The trek was just a few miles, and not strenuous, but a rash was spreading along the crease above her thigh. Piton quickly identified the cause. Like many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she wears a white two-piece set of sacred temple garments, which are functionally underwear, almost all of the time. After another painful hike, Piton reluctantly stopped wearing the

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d