Kentucky State Police say 3 dead in incident in Smith Mills

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. − Kentucky State Police said three people were killed Saturday night, including one by apparent suicide, in an incident in Smith Mills.

The identities of those involved have not been released by investigators.

According to a news release from the state police, dispatchers in Henderson County were alerted to a shooting at 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Kentucky 136 West in Smith Mills in western Henderson County.

Officers found two gunshot victims outside the home. One, a woman, was already dead. The second, a man, was taken to a hospital in Evansville but later died there from his injuries.

An emergency response team was called to the home when officers learned there were four children still inside the home.

"In less than an hour, troopers and deputies were able to get all four children from the house safely," the news release stated. After that, a third person, a man, was found dead inside the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State police did not disclose what led to the shootings, and noted that autopsies for the two people who died at Smith Mills were scheduled for Sunday in Louisville, while "information is pending" on the man who died at an Evansville hospital.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: 3 people shot to death in incident in Smith Mills, Kentucky