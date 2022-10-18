Kentucky State Police arrest man and woman for drug trafficking

Oct. 18—Carey Holbrook

The Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 10, which resulted in the charge and arrest of Michigan man and Washington woman for trafficking illegal narcotics, including heroin.

Diquan King, of Detroit, was pulled over by KSP after failing to make a complete stop at a traffic sign when turning on to US 25. He had a female passenger in the vehicle with him at the time of the incident.

According to an arrest citation, when the officer approached King's vehicle, he immediately detected the odor of marijuana and observed a black handgun beside the King's right hand. It was at this time the arresting officer asked King to step out of the vehicle and detained him.

The KSP trooper then conducted a search of the vehicle and located a black backpack in the rear passenger side which allegedly contained hundreds of pills in multiple bottles, according to police reports.

The trooper also located a purse where the female passenger was sitting that contained "multiple bundles of suspected heroin," according to King's arrest report.

Police documents also indicated the heroin bundles appeared to be approximately an ounce each. In addition, large sums of money were located in both King's wallet and the female passenger's purse.

The female passenger was identified asMaria Zachariadou, of Bellingham, WA. She was arrested and charged after becoming irate while in police custody in route to Madison County Detention Center.

According to one of her arrest citations, she began slamming her head against the partition, caused injury to herself, and bled profusely in the back of the KSP patrol cruiser. The officer noted in his report that it was unclear what equipment inside the cruiser was damaged from Zachariadou's blood. This lead to an additional charge of criminal mischief.

King was charged with first-degree trafficking of controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking of controlled substance (heroin), and disregarding a stop sign.

Zachariadou was charged with first-degree trafficking of controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree criminal mischief, trafficking of controlled substance (heroin), and disregarding a stop sign.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law