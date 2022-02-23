Kentucky State Police arrest shooting suspect

Feb. 23—Argillite, KY — On February 22, 2022, The Kentucky State Police was contacted by Greenup County 911 in regards to assisting them with a shooting that occurred on Crow Way in Greenup County.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that Herman Hay and Richard Coffee got into a verbal argument. While Coffee was in his vehicle, Hay brandished a firearm and fired three rounds into the windshield of the vehicle.

No rounds struck Coffee and he was able to safely drive to his residence where he called 911. Hay was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by Greenup County Sheriff's Office, Little Sandy Fire Department and Greenup County EMS.

The case remains under investigation by Trooper Nathan Carter.