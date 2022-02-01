Kentucky State Police arrest suspect that threatened Franklin County high schools

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

A suspect who allegedly made threats towards two Franklin County high schools Monday is in custody, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kimerion Craddock, 18, has been charged with two counts of first degree terroristic threatening, per KSP. He’s being lodged at the Franklin County Detention Center.

KSP said they received reports of bomb threats at Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School at approximately 2:59 p.m. Monday. A quick investigation determined Craddock was the one who made the threats.

No devices were found in either school, according to KSP. WKYT reports the threat came in the form of automated phone calls, both of which came in at the same time.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told WKYT all the students were evacuated and dismissed early at a safe location.

Extra security personnel will be on campus Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Orcas recorded for the first time hunting and killing blue whales

    Findings can help better understand role played by orcas in the marine ecosystem

  • Trump's fundraising extends massive $122 million war chest

    Former President Donald Trump announced Monday night that his political committees raised more than $51 million over the second half of last year, to buttress what is now a massive $122 million war chest. It is possible that the $82 million sum Trump's team announced for the first half of last year included transferred money raised in the final weeks of 2020, though the exact amount transferred from the previous year is unclear. Trump's war chest puts him in a uniquely strong position heading into the 2022 midterms and ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

  • California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who three years ago placed a moratorium on executions, now is moving to dismantle the United States' largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years. The goal is to turn the section at San Quentin State Prison into a "positive, healing environment.” Newsom said Monday it's an outgrowth of his opposition to what he believes is a deeply flawed system, one that "gets my blood boiling."

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased by three white men and fat

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

    Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

  • Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

    Hillsborough County SheriffTwo Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.“Our Sheriff's Office family i

  • Orange Park firearms probe leads to machine-gun charges against Wisconsin YouTube celeb

    The indictment of Matthew Hoover, who posts on YouTube videos as CRS Firearms, alarmed supporters who by Monday had raised about $110,000 to help him.

  • Oxford case prosecutor has text messages, classroom photos, images of Crumbley family dog

    Oakland County prosecutors' list of evidence emerges in the case against Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents

  • Veteran Stockton firefighter has died after being shot working downtown fire: ‘Worst nightmare’

    Update: A Stockton firefighter has died after being shot while working a fire in Stockton early Monday, authorities say.

  • Former NFL player charged in Pierce County with beating ex-girlfriend, making threats

    He allegedly attacked the woman as she drove him home from a bar.

  • Man issued summons following deadly dog attack in Waynesboro

    Police said a Waynesboro man has been issued a summons following a dog attack that killed a young girl Saturday on Parker Heights Road.

  • Girl says man with homemade ‘Ski Patrol’ jacket followed her on Colorado mountain

    The man was “wearing a red jacket with ‘Ski Patrol’ written poorly on the outside, in what appeared to be Sharpie marker,” officials said.

  • 6 LMPD officers accused of working private security jobs during patrol shifts

    Six Louisville Metro Police officers were indicted Monday on theft charges for allegedly working private security jobs during patrol shifts.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's family accuse DOJ of "betrayal" after 2 of his killers strike plea deal

    Two of Ahmaud Arbery's killers, Travis and Gregory McMichael, have reached plea agreements with prosecutors in their federal hate crimes case concerning the Black jogger's 2020 murder in Georgia, according to court filings submitted Sunday night.Why it matters: Attorneys for Arbery's family released a statement saying they're "vehemently against" the proposed plea deals, reached ahead of the hate crimes trial that's scheduled for Feb. 7, as it would see the murderers serve the first 30 years of

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

    A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.Stay on top of the latest market trends a