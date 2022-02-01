Kentucky State Police arrest suspect that threatened Franklin County high schools

A suspect who allegedly made threats towards two Franklin County high schools Monday is in custody, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kimerion Craddock, 18, has been charged with two counts of first degree terroristic threatening, per KSP. He’s being lodged at the Franklin County Detention Center.

KSP said they received reports of bomb threats at Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School at approximately 2:59 p.m. Monday. A quick investigation determined Craddock was the one who made the threats.

No devices were found in either school, according to KSP. WKYT reports the threat came in the form of automated phone calls, both of which came in at the same time.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told WKYT all the students were evacuated and dismissed early at a safe location.

Extra security personnel will be on campus Tuesday.