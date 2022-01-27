Kentucky State Police assists Madison County Sheriff’s Office with arrest of rape suspect

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Estill County arrested a suspect accused of sexual assaulting a minor on Tuesday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Burl Hollon, of Waco, was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse. He is being lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

No other details have been released about Hollon’s case. The sheriff’s office conducted the investigation while KSP made the arrest.