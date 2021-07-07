Kentucky State Police building a new team to investigate sexual assaults

Using $1.5 million in federal grants, Kentucky State Police is building a new program to more thoroughly investigate adult sex crimes, state leaders announced Wednesday.

The sole mission of the new initiative “will be to investigate sex crimes with a focus on cold cases where the testing of older rape kits or new DNA gives the possibility for justice where hope has most likely been lost,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday at KSP headquarters in Frankfort.

The U.S. Department of Justice grant money will pay for three specially trained sexual assault investigators and a criminal intelligence analyst to staff the new Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team within KSP. By bringing in trained investigators to “focus exclusively on these cases,” Beshear said the initiative “will bring renewed energy to targeting and prosecuting violent sexual offenders.”

When an adult reports sexual assault in an emergency room in Kentucky, health care personnel are required to complete a sexual assault forensic exam, gathering DNA evidence and documenting any injuries to preserve in a sexual assault kit, or rape kit. Police then use the evidence in those kits to track down perpetrators.

Kentucky, like many other states, has struggled to process its growing backlog of sexual assault kits in recent years. The General Assembly in 2016 passed the SAFE Act to expedite that effort by requiring the kits be submitted to the state police lab within 30 days of receipt. But the actual processing of those kits often wouldn’t happen for months, disenfranchising survivors and delaying efforts to locate perpetrators. In September of 2019, the average wait time to get a rape kit processed in Kentucky was at least seven months, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting reported at the time.

Beshear first publicly set a goal of ending the state’s rape kit backlog when he was Kentucky’s Attorney General. On Wednesday, outgoing Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Commissioner Mary Noble said that goal continues to be met.

“Kentucky is one of only a few states in the nation to have now processed or tested every backlogged kit,” she said. “When sexual assaults are reported, we must take action every single time.”

This new initiative will allow for additional scrutiny of kits that have not yet led to the arrest of a perpetrator, or ones with new DNA, Beshear said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many kits already in the state system would fall under the umbrella of this new initiative. Data on the effectiveness of the initiative will be collected and analyzed by Dr. Bradley Cooper, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Louisville, Noble said.

Mental health loophole closed for violent offenders

Additionally on Wednesday, Beshear ceremonially signed into law House Bill 310, a bipartisan bill that closes a loophole in state law that has prevented violent offenders deemed incompetent to stand trial from being involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.

WDRB first reported on the loophole in 2019, detailing the case of Louisville’s Cane Madden, who was accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman. He was deemed incompetent to stand trial by a judge and was briefly housed in a psychiatric facility before being released, not meeting the state’s criteria at the time for involuntary hospitalization. A short time later, Madden was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old and fracturing her head with a shovel.

By closing that loophole, commonwealth’s attorneys in Kentucky can now involuntarily commit someone deemed a danger to themselves and not competent to stand trial to a residential psychiatric facility. Review hearings will be conducted under the new law, and an individual can be released only if they stop meeting criteria that allowed a prosecutor to involuntarily commit them in the first place.

“Even though they can’t be tried, we have to protect the community,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, one of the bill’s sponsors. “It doesn’t only protect the community, it protects the individual because they’re a harm to themselves.”