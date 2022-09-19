Kentucky State police investigate fatal shooting in Jackson Co. that left 1 man dead

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that left a McKee man dead.

State police were contacted just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, in reference to a shooting that occurred outside of a residence in Jackson County.

The initial investigation indicates 42-year-old Billy Isaacs was fatally shot during an altercation at a residence on KY-3445 in Jackson County, according to state police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, 54-year-old McKee resident Ricky G. McQueen was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center on a murder charge.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by state police Detective Anthony Bowling, state police said. He was assisted at the scene by state police personnel, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office and Jackson County EMS.