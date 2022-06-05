Kentucky State Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Simpson County

Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 3 are investigating a possible murder-suicide Sunday in Simpson County.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers received a shooting call in the 600 block of Patton Road in Franklin, according to a press release.

Troopers found Tierra Williams, 21, of Franklin, with multiple gunshot wounds. Williams was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin where she was pronounced dead by the Simpson County Coroner, the release stated.

KSP attempted to locate her husband, Jeremy Williams, 25, in connection with the shooting. The press release states Williams was found dead in his vehicle on I-65 near the 23 mile marker northbound from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Simpson County Coroner, Simpson County EMS, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.