Kentucky State Police investigating after 32-year-old man was shot, injured by police chief

PROVIDENCE, Ky. — A Henderson man sustained injuries after police shot him during a welfare check in Webster County last week.

According to a Thursday news release from Kentucky State Police, 32-year-old Nathan Cranfield was in Providence when he was the subject of a welfare check requested by family members on Feb. 4.

Providence Police Chief Todd Jones responded to the call on Princeton Street, within city limits, which has a population of about 3,000 people.

About 10:50 a.m., Jones found Cranfield in his disabled car on the side of the road. According to the state police report, soon after Jones approached Cranfield an "altercation" occurred and Cranfield brandished a gun. At that point, police say, Jones shot Cranfield with his service weapon.

Western Kentucky news: Woman who survived Rwandan genocide, became a best-selling author will speak in Uniontown

Cranfield was originally taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville and then transferred to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of his injuries. According to KSP, the police chief "administered life-saving techniques" at the scene while waiting for an ambulance.

Jones has been placed on administrative leave, as required by Providence Police Department policy. He has been the Providence chief for three years and has a career of 34 years in law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 2 of Madisonville. KSP has jurisdiction over incidents where local law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Kentucky State Police investigating after Henderson man shot by police