Kentucky State Police investigating death of man shot by Wayne County officer

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Wayne County that involved an officer and left one man dead.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 11’s assistance after the shooting, which took place around 9 p.m. Friday in Monticello.

A man was pronounced dead by Wayne County coroner Gordon Hicks, according to KSP. The state police’s news release did not identify the individual nor the officer, or share any information about what led up to the fatal shooting. .

“It is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” KSP noted in its release. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Hicks confirmed to Herald-Leader news partner WKYT that the victim was a 45-year-old man. Hicks said the shooting took place at a residence along Highway 200, near Tuggle Hollow Road, where the victim’s girlfriend was also at the scene.

Hicks was not available for comment Saturday or Sunday afternoon.