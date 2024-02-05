Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lily

Feb. 5—A Sunday afternoon police chase that ended with gunfire now has the Kentucky State Police investigating the incident.

Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer for KSP Post 11 in London, said the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and London City Police requested their involvement after shots were fired during the pursuit that ended around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Pennington said the pursuit stemmed from a complaint of an intoxicated driver and began on Tom Jensen Highway (KY 3006), just off West KY 80, that connects to Parker Road. The chase continued to KY 229 onto Brannon Mill Road and involved shots being fired.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was struck by gunfire. He was taken from the scene to UK Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"It was a 14-minute chase that ended on Brannon Mill Road in Lily," Pennington said.

Brannon Mill Road is off KY 229 past Campground School and comes to a dead end, Pennington added.

"He is at UK and we are guarding him," Pennington added. "Charges are pending release from the hospital."

The name and age of the driver had not been released at press time.