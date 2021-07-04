Kentucky State Police investigating shooting that killed a man in Garrard County

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of another man in Garrard County Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police and officers with the Garrard County Police Department were called to Bryant’s Camp Road, near Dix River, just before 7 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Dustin Privett, 34, of Danville dead.

Investigators believe Privett was fatally shot during a fight, according to state police. Justin Parson, 23, was charged with murder in connection with Privett’s death and is being held in the Jessamine County jail.

An autopsy will be done at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville. The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.