Kentucky State Police are looking for a murder suspect from Lexington

Kentucky State Police are searching for a Fayette County man who has been indicted on a murder charge.

Dustin Herrick was indicted by a Spencer County grand jury on charges of murder and DUI, according to state police. Herrick is from Fayette County but also has connections to the Pee Wee Valley community in Oldham County, state police said.

The charges stem from a fatal collision that occurred on KY-55 in Spencer County on March 23, 2022. State police said Herrick was traveling south on KY-55 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he hit a 2016 BMW heading north.

The BMW was being driven by Gerald Tromp, 68, according to state police. He was declared dead on scene by the Spencer County coroner.

The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District responded to a crash scene on the day of the incident that led to Herrick’s indictment and reported that one victim was extricated by a citizen.