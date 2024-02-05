Kentucky State Police looking for possible ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Kentucky State Police are searching for a possible murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous, the agency announced Monday.

KSP was notified Monday morning by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office about a homicide that happened at a home on Indian Ridge Road in Falls of Rough. KSP said George Greer is a possible suspect.

“KSP is asking citizens to be on the look out for Greer, who is to be treated as armed and dangerous,” Trooper Scotty Sharp said in a Facebook post.

Greer stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches, weighs roughly 155 pounds and has brown eyes, according to KSP. He is believed to be driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the rear window broken out.

No other details about the investigation have been released. Sharp said detectives are investigating a homicide and an assault.

Anyone with information about Greer’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 4 at (270) 766-5078.