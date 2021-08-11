Kentucky State Police respond to viral TikTok video showing restraint of man

Karla Ward
·2 min read

Kentucky State Police responded Tuesday to a TikTok video that shows a state trooper watching as two men restrain a man in a parking lot in Hazard. The man being restrained was Black, while those restraining him were white.

State police indicated that the June 21 incident involved the man’s caregivers, who were trying to keep him from hurting himself or others.

At the beginning of the video, one shirtless man can be seen straddling the man lying prone on the ground. Another man lays with his upper body across the man who was being restrained. The restrained man can be heard yelling as they put his arm behind his back while a state trooper looks on.

The video was shared early Tuesday by a TikTok user whose account name is the_savage_lokius. The user who posted the video asked viewers to “help us find out what’s going on” and shared a phone number for police in Hazard.

State police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said in a statement that the trooper was responding “to assist with a situation” in the parking lot.

“The trooper spoke with the individual’s caregivers and took appropriate action to de-escalate the situation by utilizing Crisis Intervention Training, a program developed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, that allowed the caregivers to use their training to prevent the individual from harming himself or others,” Burnett said in the statement. “EMS responded to the scene and transported the individual to the hospital where he was treated and released.”

The original video had been viewed more than 132,000 times by Tuesday night.

In another video posted later Tuesday, the TikTok user shared a news report that included the state police’s statement. He asked people who work as caregivers in assisted living settings to share their “professional opinion” about what is going on in the video.

“We were trying to find context,” he said of sharing the video earlier Tuesday. “Now we have it, and now we can decide if, in context, those actions in that video were justified.”

@the_savage_lokius

##crownedofthefold ##evolutionofthefold ##blackaugust ##hazardky ##calltoaction Ok Let's Get It comment what u find Contact info at the end of the video

♬ Hazard Kentucky Is this u - Crowned of The Fold
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Republicans eye changes to quorum rules to prevent future walkouts

    Texas Republicans are moving to change the rules dictating how many members must be present to conduct business after Democrats successfully blocked a voting reform bill by fleeing the state and denying the Legislature a quorum.

  • Hoax shooting call prompts evacuation of Tennessee high school on first full day of classes, police say

    An "emergency situation" at Volunteer High School closed all campuses in Hawkins County.

  • First case of deadly Ebola-like Marburg virus detected in West Africa

    A highly infectious haemorrhagic virus similar to Ebola has been detected for the first time in West Africa, triggering a rush to identify potential contacts and squash the outbreak before it spreads.

  • Abundance of Jan. 6 Evidence Collides With Suspects' Right to Speedy Trials

    WASHINGTON — As the case of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a suspect in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was poised in late July to drag into its seventh month without much progress, the presiding judge lost patience with the prosecutor. The government, he suggested, had created a kind of vicious circle. Hale-Cusanelli, a Hitler impersonator accused of storming the Capitol, was in jail awaiting trial even as prosecutors kept filing charges against new defendants in the riot. The more arrests that were made, th

  • Southwest warns on third-quarter profitability due to Delta variant hit

    Shares of the company were down 2% in premarket trading as it said the spread of the variant had hit bookings and increased cancellations in August. It also dragged down shares of rivals Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines more than 1% each. The rapid surge in cases of the variant has pushed U.S. hospitalizations to a six-month high, prompting governments in areas such as Hawaii to re-impose restrictions and threatening a recovery in travel demand.

  • Alexandra Burke speaks out on the racism she's faced in the music industry

    After winning 'The X Factor', the singer says she was advised to bleach her skin.

  • Ex-prosecutor sentenced to 5 years in suspect abuse scandal

    A former Long Island prosecutor was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Tuesday for helping cover up the police beating of a prisoner suspected of stealing sex toys and other items from a police chief’s vehicle. Thomas Spota and one his top aides in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, Christopher McPartland, were convicted in December 2019 on counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and civil rights violations. “I hope not to die in prison alone,” the 79-year-old Spota told U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack before hearing his penalty, Newsday reported.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking

    Chinese regulators criticized what they called a 'disgusting' culture of business drinking on Tuesday (August 11).The comments were made by the country's main anti-corruption agency - the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.It follows a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba.A notice on the Commission's website said that in the incident, there had been 'an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture'.It also criticised a 'lack of transparency when reporting issues'.The piece calls on people to break what the regulator called 'unspoken rules' such as coerced drinking.On Sunday, a female Alibaba employee alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her manager and a client while on a business trip.The allegations led to public anger against Alibaba.The worker alleged that she was coerced into drinking while at a dinner meeting.She said when she told a high-level manager about the event he called drinking 'necessary to do business'.Earlier this week, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang announced that the alleged perpetrator and several other staff had been fired.He also urged employees to feel empowered to reject drinking alcohol.

  • Kyle Guy with a deep 3 vs the Orlando Magic

    Kyle Guy (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Orlando Magic, 08/09/2021

  • Dominion says OAN defamed the company by airing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's 'Absolute Proof' election fraud video

    The election technology company sued OAN, claiming $1.6 billion in defamation damages over election conspiracy theories.

  • Jamaica’s Central Bank Mints $1.5M Batch of New CBDC

    The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has minted the country’s first batch of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Aug 10.

  • Starling Marte

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Boise mayor calls for release of police-shooting videos. How Ada prosecutor replied

    Boise Police shot three people in four-week period

  • Kit Harington Opened Up About 'Traumatic' Experiences With Addiction

    In 2019, shortly after the epic fantasy phenomena tv show Game of Thrones ended, Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow on the series, checked himself into rehab. The actor, who opened up about his story in depth for the first time in an interview with the Sunday Times said that the decision […]

  • Firefighters Respond to Hundreds of Incidents in South of Italy

    Italy’s national fire service said crews responded to over 300 incidents in Calabria and Sicily overnight between August 10 and 11, with video from the early hours showing the response to a large fire in Sicily’s Petralia Soprana commune.Seven Canadair aircraft have been deployed against the fires, the Vigili del Fuoco said.The Sicilian regional government declared a state of emergency on August 6, in effect for six months due to the wildfires. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

  • A Miami nightclub where guests can spend $10,000 on a table is giving away free COVID-19 shots as the Delta variant spreads across Florida

    Exclusive nightclub LIV has set up pop-up vaccination sites outside to get younger people vaccinated against COVID-19, its owner told AP.

  • Man charged with murder of Raleigh drum major after capture near Boston, authorities say

    The man wanted for the shooting death of Raleigh drum major Charlie Debnam was arrested several hundred miles away from Raleigh in Massachusetts, authorities said.

  • Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

    A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines near the state Capitol. Authorities said the girls in the car and rally participants were exchanging insults when the teenagers' car was surrounded by Trump supporters.

  • A 15-year-old described what it's like to have long COVID, from forgetting the previous day's schoolwork to sitting in the shower to avoid fainting

    Will Grogan, a star student and tennis player, told the New York Times he struggled getting back to school while dealing with long COVID symptoms.

  • Grant Cardone On How To Avoid 6 Common Real Estate Investing Mistakes

    Over my 35 years of buying real estate I have flourished through every type of market; buyer’s market, seller’s market, crashes, bullish markets... I have seen it all and I have done extraordinarily well. That doesn’t mean that I haven’t made some mistakes, though. Looking back, here are the top 6 mistakes I see from my experience as well as the experience of other investors. Avoid these and you will attain your property investing goals much faster. 1. Buying Small: Smaller may seem easier but i