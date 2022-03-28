Kentucky State Police search for man accused of killing 11-year-old in a crash

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who allegedly killed a child during a head-on collision on I-24 in Lyon County more than a year ago.

Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tn., is the suspect in the search. State police say he has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He’s been at-large since November. Antonio is accused of driving the wrong way on I-24 and colliding head-on with another vehicle, killing 11-year-old Christian Durham.

State police said Antonio was driving a Ford Mustang when he hit a Chevrolet Malibu, which sent Aaron Durham, 45, of Cairo, Ill., and three other minors to the hospital and killed Durham. The crash happened on June 22, 2020.

Antonio was taken to the hospital with injuries as well, according to state police.

Antonio has been indicted by a grand jury on several charges: reckless homicide, four counts of fourth degree assault, driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to maintain required insurance, according to state police. A warrant for Antonio’s arrest was issued on Nov 3.

Anyone with information regarding Antonio’s location is asked to contact state police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.