Kentucky State Police searching for man accused of a deadly shooting

Kentucky State Police are searching for a Williamsburg man in connection to a homicide.

Investigators from state police Post 11 are searching for 48-year-old Martin Canada, who is suspected to have shot and killed 31-year-old Kyle Chadwell, also of Williamsburg.

State police were notified on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. of a fatal shooting that took place on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Whitley County 911 was notified of a physical altercation involving Canada and Chadwell, according to state police. During the investigation, it was determined Canada allegedly shot Chadwell while they were in a physical altercation.

Chadwell was taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital where he died, according to the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy, state police said.

State police are looking for Canada, who is wanted on a murder charge. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 606-878-6622 or contact 911.

The investigation is continuing by state police Detective Arron Peace. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office, according to state police.