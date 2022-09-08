Kentucky State Police searching for suspects after a pursuit in Madison County

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. when a Tuesday when a state police trooper observed an individual with active warrants operating a Red Chevy Truck at the Valero Gas Station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond, according to a news release.

The two were identified as 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson, of Waco, and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns, of Berea, in the gas station parking lot. A state police trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the two fled, police said.

A warrant for Johnson was issued on Sept. 1 after he failed to appear in court on charges of sexual assault, burglary and stalking. He had previously been released on bond, according to court documents.

Johnson failed to yield when a trooper tried to pull him over, and a pursuit ensued, according to state police.

Troopers followed the fleeing vehicle west on Tates Creek Road for about 8 miles until the pursuit turned onto Whitlock Road for approximately 3 miles. Troopers abandoned the pursuit due to road conditions, state police said.

Troopers were in the area for several hours after the chase but they were unable to locate Johnson and Burns. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or state police’s Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.