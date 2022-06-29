Kentucky State Police shoot, kill suspect who was accused of shooting a cop, police say

A man wanted out of Nashville, Tenn., for shooting a police officer was killed by Kentucky State Police Tuesday evening, according to multiple Tennessee police departments.

Samuel Edwards, 34, had been on the run since Monday after shooting a Hendersonville, Tenn., police officer during a vehicle pursuit near Nashville. Hendersonville police said Edwards fled from a traffic stop and fired multiple shots at officer Cameron Ferrell during the pursuit, ultimately hitting Ferrell.

Ferrell was released from the hospital and recovering from home, police said.

Nashville police said Edwards abandoned the minivan he used during the shooting and stole a pickup truck Monday night. That truck was recovered by police in Millersville, Tenn., Tuesday, according to police.

It’s unknown how Edwards got to Louisville, but Nashville police confirmed he was killed after a shootout with Kentucky State Police. State police confirmed they’re investigating the incident.