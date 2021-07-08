Kentucky State Police trooper charged with assaulting his girlfriend, records show

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been charged with assault after allegedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend in Central Kentucky, according to court records.

Trooper Chris Johnson was arrested early Tuesday in Georgetown after he and his girlfriend allegedly got into an altercation inside her apartment, according to court records. Johnson and his girlfriend had visible injuries, according to an arrest citation written by Caleb Conley from the Scott County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene after being alerted by Kentucky State Police Post 6, which is Johnson’s assigned post. Dispatchers were told Johnson was sitting in his cruiser outside the apartment after the fight, according to court records.

Johnson and his girlfriend got into an argument over “phone messages,” Conley wrote in the arrest citation. Johnson told law enforcement that he “attempted to restrain” his girlfriend from “committing further acts of violence” by putting his elbow across her front collarbone area below her neck, according to the arrest citation. Both Johnson and his girlfriend ended up on the floor.

Johnson’s girlfriend had scratch marks around the neck area, according to the arrest citation.

Johnson had a bite mark on his arm and told deputies he had been kicked in the groin, according to court records.

Johnson told law enforcement that a small child was in the home at the time. Johnson took the child to his cruiser with him after the fight, according to the arrest citation.

Both of them had been drinking alcohol, according to court records. They both declined emergency protective order services at the time of the fight, according to court records.

Johnson was charged with fourth-degree assault involving minor injury, according to court records.

Kentucky State Police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the case.