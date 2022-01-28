Kentucky State Police trooper shot in Cynthiana Friday afternoon

A Kentucky State Police trooper was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being shot in Cynthiana Friday afternoon.

State police were still investigating to determine what led up to the trooper’s shooting at 4:19 p.m., Kentucky State Police Captain Paul Blanton said about an hour afterward.

Blanton said that after the trooper was shot inside the Cynthiana city limits, a fish and wildlife officer took him to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

From there, he was taken by ambulance to UK. Lexington police shut down traffic while the ambulance traveled through downtown.

Blanton said the trooper was “responsive” after the shooting. Police were still searching for the suspect as of about 6 p.m.