Kentucky State Police warns tornado victims about scammers, looters

Kentucky State Police is warning Western Kentucky tornado victims of people fraudulently posing as disaster relief workers and home contractors, as well as looters stealing from affected areas.

The state police's Post 1 has received several complaints of people posing as Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives, American Red Cross workers, insurance adjusters, debris removal contractors and general home contractors.

Federal workers from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration carry identification badges with photos and have FEMA application numbers, state police said in a statement Sunday morning.

State police are also getting reports of looters and thefts near disaster areas; they're asking anyone who witnesses looting or thefts to report it by calling 270-856-3721. Anyone suspecting fraud should call their insurance company, local law enforcement and the insurance crime bureau at 1-800-TEL-NICB (835-6422).

State police, the Kentucky National Guard and local law enforcement officials are saturating areas with patrols to fend off the criminal activity.

Here are tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to help avoid contractor fraud:

Get more than one estimate. Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.

Work only with licensed and insured contractors.

Demand references and check them.

Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license and write down the driver’s license number and their vehicle’s license plate number.

Get a contract in writing. This should include cost, time schedules, payment schedules, guarantees, work to be done, and other expectations that should be detailed.

Never sign a contract with blanks as these could be filled in later without your knowledge.

Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is done and ensure reconstruction is up to current code.

