Kentucky State Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

Daniel Desrochers
·3 min read

Kentucky State Sen. Tom Buford, R-Nicholasville, known in the General Assembly for his wit and intelligence, died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 72.

Buford was first elected in 1990 and was the second longest-serving member of the current Kentucky Senate. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, said Buford brought insight and experience to the General Assembly.

“Tom’s wit, intellect, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him,” Givens said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Lawmakers were still reeling from the news Tuesday evening. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said he was texting with Buford a few weeks ago.

“Nobody knew that he was sick or unhealthy,” Thayer said. “It’s a big loss. He had an out-sized personality, a large intellect and institutional knowledge that can’t be replaced.”

It is unclear what caused his death, but Buford had a history of heart problems.

State Sen. Alice Forgy-Kerr, R-Lexington, said she was “devastated” by the news.

“Tom was so bright and had great institutional knowledge of the Senate... and was so generous to colleagues with his time,” said Kerr. “Besides all of that, he was a live wire, much fun to be around.”

A flood of statements from Kentucky elected officials recognized Buford for his wit and sense of humor. Several lawmakers mentioned how Buford was able to diffuse tension in a room with a well-timed one-liner.

“He had one of those personalities where he could make jokes and he could have fun but also still make some serious policy points at the same time,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Buford a “giant of the Kentucky Senate.”

“Tom was unafraid to take on tough issues and fought hard for Kentucky’s most vulnerable, with a special focus on the disabled,” McConnell said. “The impact of his work could be felt far beyond the borders of his State Senate district, improving the lives of Kentuckians throughout the Commonwealth. He uplifted our state through his dedicated leadership, not just as a civil servant, but also as a caring father and faithful Christian.”

Buford was the longest-serving member in the current Republican caucus and was elected to party leadership as a freshman — a rare occurrence in politics. He sponsored many bills over his time in the Senate, including several on banking and insurance. He also passed bills to help people with disabilities, cancer and diabetes.

Kentucky lobbyist Bob Babbage described Buford as someone with a “magnificent personality.”

“He didn’t think he was the most important person in the room but he often ended up as one of the most influential,” Babbage said.

Buford did not shy away from working across the aisle. In his 2010 election, Buford attracted a primary challenger, in part because he donated to former Gov. Steve Beshear. Former state Rep. Bob Damron, D-Nicholasville, said Buford was the epitome of bipartisanship and that the two worked together to get bills passed, particularly when they benefited Jessamine County.

“Tom Buford will be hard to replace,” Damron said.

Lawmakers also offered their support for Buford’s wife, Carol, and his two adult children, Stephanie and Beau, and his grandchildren.

“I want to convey the tremendous respect I have for Tom’s years of service to the Commonwealth,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Herald-Leader reporter Jack Brammer contributed reporting.

