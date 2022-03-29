Kentucky state trooper shoots a man who was armed, state police say

A man allegedly trespassing on private property in Trimble County was shot by police and sent to the hospital last week, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said the shooting happened at roughly 8:30 p.m. on March 22 after they got a call from an individual in Madison, In., saying someone was trespassing on property they owned on Moffett Road.

State police and the Trimble County Sheriff’s office showed up at the property. Responding officers found a man with a gun, according to police. A trooper identified himself and gave multiple demands for the man to drop his weapon, but the man didn’t comply.

State police said the man pointed his pistol at the trooper, and the officer responded by firing at the man. Troopers gave medical aid to the man until emergency medical services arrived, police said. The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by helicopter, according to state police. No other citizens were hurt.

State police didn’t identify the man who was shot or any law enforcement officers involved.