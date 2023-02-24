Kentucky Student Who Allegedly Used Racial Slur Toward Peer And Bit An Officer Is Indicted

Sophia Rosing, a former University of Kentucky student who allegedly hurled racial slurs at a Black student desk clerk, has been criminally indicted on all six counts she initially faced. The grand jury indicted Rosing on Tuesday, charging her with third-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

Rosing, a white student, is accused of using racial slurs and making derogatory comments toward Kylah Spring, a Black student, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The arrest report states Rosing continued to use slurs after police responded to the incident at Boyd Residence Hall. Police also said she resisted arrest, biting and kicking an officer, then hitting three other people.

Rosing was fired from her job as a student influencer and permanently banned from campus in November. The university stated that she is not eligible to re-enroll, the Herald-Leader reports.

Rosing is scheduled to appear in circuit court on March 17.