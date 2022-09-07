Kentucky student charged after social media threat that included photo of a gun
A juvenile in Hickman County has been charged for making threatening statements online towards a school, according to Kentucky State Police.
Administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of the social media post by a student Tuesday morning. State police said the post was directed to the school and school staff and included an image of a firearm.
The juvenile was charged with first degree terroristic threatening, state police said.
“The juvenile was released to a guardian after consultation with the Hickman County Court Designated Worker,” state police wrote in a press release.
All threats of school violence are investigated by state police, the agency said in a news release. State police have asked that families talk with their children regarding the dangers of posting threatening messages online.