Kentucky Supreme Court rules against Democrats’ objection to GOP-drawn legislative maps

Kentucky House and U.S. Congressional District maps will remain in place after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled against a Democrat-led gerrymandering challenge to both maps drawn by Republicans.

The challenge to the maps was initiated by the Kentucky Democratic Party and Franklin County plaintiffs shortly after the new maps were passed in 2022. They argued the maps were drawn by Republicans to strengthen the GOP majority’s grip over the legislature, where it currently holds 80-20 and 31-7 majorities in the House and Senate. This, they argued, violated the state constitution’s guarantee of “free and equal elections.”

The court found otherwise, ultimately siding with Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Secretary of State Michael Adams’ offices.

The majority opinion was penned by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Angela McCormick Bisig of Louisville.

“The alleged partisanship in the crafting of the Apportionment Plans does not rise to the level of a clear, flagrant, or unwarranted deviation from constitutional limitations or a threat to our democratic form of government,” Bisig wrote. “Nor do we perceive in the Apportionment Plans any violation of the constitutional guarantees of free and fair elections, equal protection, freedom of speech and assembly, or freedom from arbitrary government action.”

The group reaffirmed a lower court ruling from Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.

This is a developing story and may be updated.