Kentucky Supreme Court suspends prosecutor who traded favors for nude images

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy

The Kentucky Supreme Court has suspended prosecutor Ronnie Goldy from practicing law, finding he is a danger to the public and clients.

The Courier Journal disclosed in July that he had exchanged 230 pages of Facebook messages with a defendant, for whom he promised to do favors in court in exchange for nude images of her.

Goldy, the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, testified at a hearing Sept. 8 that he didn’t remember any of the messages but he didn’t deny exchanging them with Misty Helton of Salt Lick.

She testified they were valid and told a hearing officer for a bar inquiry commission that she and Goldy had sexual relations.

She also confirmed that she provided photos and images of herself to Goldy in exchange for him withdrawing warrants and getting cases continued.

A petition to temporarily ban him from practice filed July 14 said he “abused the trust of the public and brought the legal system into disrepute.”

The Supreme Court announced Friday that it had accepted and adopted the recommendation of a hearing officer, retired Judge Jean Chenault Logue.

Goldy also faces possible permanent disbarment.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky prosecutor Ronnie Goldy suspended after seeking nude images