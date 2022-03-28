Kentucky Supreme Court tosses developer's $12M lawsuit against neighbors who sued him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by a developer who sought $12 million from neighbors who sued to stop a 363,000-square-foot retail center in their backyard.

Attorneys for residents who opposed the SouthPointe Commons project off Bardstown Road near Interstate 265 said if developer Frank Csapo prevailed, it would have chilled the constitutional right of citizens to petition the government because residents would be too scared to challenge any land-use change.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday stressing the importance of the First Amendment right of citizens to present grievances to the government, the court said the neighboring homeowners properly protested the zoning change through an avenue of recourse the legislature provided.

SouthPointe retail center development.

Hoping to preserve their old suburban neighborhood off Bardstown Road near Interstate 265, three families challenged a zoning change to allow the shopping center, then sued in Jefferson Circuit Court when they lost.

The residents claimed they didn’t get notice of a hearing at which they could have offered evidence against the change.

Csapo and his company, Bardstown Capital, said the litigation was frivolous and sued both the residents and their law firm, Seiller Waterman, seeking sought the amount of profits it said it lost because of the delay the lawsuit caused.

A Jefferson Circuit Court judge ruled for the residents, saying they were entitled to immunity under the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which protects an individual's right to petition the government for grievances.

The Court of Appeals agreed the Noerr-Pennington doctrine applied but citing an exemption to that doctrine for “shams.” It reversed the trial court, holding that a fact-finder should have determined the legitimacy of the homeowners’ appeal.

Bardstown Capital claimed the suit was a sham because homeowners only sued so they could get more than market value for their property.

In an opinion written by Justice Lisabeth Hughes, the Supreme Court said the residents had a right to sue.

The opinion noted that 33 states have laws — and one is proposed in Kentucky — barring so-called Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, which are suits filed strategically by companies against activist groups that oppose projects.

Steve Porter, one of the lawyers for the homeowners, called the ruling a "victory for neighbors who has legitimate claims and have legitimate reasons to go court."

James Grothmann, who represented the law firm and argued the case, said the opinion was a win for the First Amendment and the public.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

